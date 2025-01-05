2025 Marks Record-Breaking Year For Tulsa Shootout

The 2025 Tulsa Shootout set records with nearly 1,800 entries, over 700 drivers, and representation from 43 states and four countries.

By: News On 6, Jayden Brannon

What is the Tulsa Shootout?

The Tulsa Shootout is the largest micro-sprint car race in the world. It is held annually in Tulsa, Oklahoma. With 389 races each year and 6 Golden Driller trophies awarded, the Tulsa Shootout brings folks of all ages and from all over the country to compete on an indoor dirt track at the SageNet Center near 21st and Yale. The race week includes 6 different racing classes for drivers to enter.

How long has the Tulsa Shootout been going on?

The Tulsa Shootout celebrated its 40th year in 2025.

How big was the Tulsa Shootout in 2025?

The 2025 Tulsa Shootout broke records, with the total amount of entries at 1,855, and just under 1,800 of those checked in for race week. More than 700 drivers competed in the 2025 Tulsa Shootout. 43 states and four countries were represented.

When is the next Tulsa Shootout?

The Tulsa Shootout typically takes place in late December each year and will carry over into the new year. Stay up to date with the latest from the Tulsa Shootout at https://www.tulsashootout.com/

What's next after the Tulsa Shootout?

The Chili Bowl Nationals are also hosted at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and will kick off on Jan. 13, 2025.