NSU Tight End Cameron Woods Earns Second All-America Honors

Woods is the first NSU player to earn multiple All-America honors since 2011.

By: Scott Pfeil

NSU junior tight end Cameron Woods picked up his second All-America honors Sunday after being named as a Third Team selection by The College Football Network.

Woods had previously earned First Team honors by the Don Hansen Football Committee. He is the first NSU football player since 2011 to earn multiple All-America accolades.

Woods is the first All-American for the program since 2018. He led the RiverHawks with 573 reception yards and 7 TD catches. He averaged 52.09 yards per game and led an offense that scored 41 touchdowns, its most since 2011.

Since NSU is an NCAA Division II Independent, Woods was not eligible for any conference honors. That made these All-America accolades even harder to obtain.