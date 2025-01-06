PSO Highlights Bill Assistance Programs As Heating Costs Rise

Monday, January 6th 2025, 4:45 am
As the temperatures plummet, more people will crank up the heat in their homes. PSO is reminding customers about some of its bill assistance programs for anyone struggling to keep up with their bills.
PSO recognizes that customers may experience financial difficulties at any time of the year and is committed to helping with bill payments.
PSO aims to work with customers to find solutions for bill payment and offers various programs to help those in need.
There may be specific criteria customers must meet to qualify for these programs.
PSO’s customer service representatives are dedicated to helping customers find suitable payment solutions.
PSO advises customers to visit their website or call for more information on available assistance programs.
With colder weather, PSO reminds customers that heating costs may increase and encourages them to seek help if they are struggling with bills.
