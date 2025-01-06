PSO Highlights Bill Assistance Programs As Heating Costs Rise

As colder weather drives up heating costs, PSO is reminding customers about available bill assistance programs for those facing financial challenges.

By: Jonathan Polasek

As the temperatures plummet, more people will crank up the heat in their homes. PSO is reminding customers about some of its bill assistance programs for anyone struggling to keep up with their bills.

PSO Acknowledges Financial Hardships Year-Round

PSO recognizes that customers may experience financial difficulties at any time of the year and is committed to helping with bill payments.

Programs to Assist Customers:

Power Pay: Customers can pay for power as they use it. Light of Life: A program in partnership with the Salvation Army that helps those facing unexpected financial hardships. Payment Extensions and Arrangements: Options to extend the bill payment period or set up one-time extensions.

PSO's Commitment

PSO aims to work with customers to find solutions for bill payment and offers various programs to help those in need.

Eligibility Criteria

There may be specific criteria customers must meet to qualify for these programs.

Customer Support

PSO’s customer service representatives are dedicated to helping customers find suitable payment solutions.

Action Steps

PSO advises customers to visit their website or call for more information on available assistance programs.

Heating Season Reminder

With colder weather, PSO reminds customers that heating costs may increase and encourages them to seek help if they are struggling with bills.