Sooners Pickup Former OSU Player Kendal Daniels In Transfer Portal

Oklahoma picked up a three-year player from in-state rival Oklahoma State from the Transfer Portal on Monday.

University of Oklahoma football has picked up a transfer portal commitment from in-state rival Oklahoma State University.

On Monday, former Cowboy Kendal Daniels made it official that he was leaving Stillwater for Norman this fall.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder made the game-ending stop in OSU's overtime win against Arkansas this season.

Daniels was also the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2022. The following season he moved closer to the line of scrimmage.

He's expected to play the "cheetah" position for the Sooners, taking over for Dasan McCullough who transferred to Nebraska.

