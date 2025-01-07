How Tulsa Zoo Is Helping Hank The Elephant Achieve A Healthier Weight

Hank the elephant at Tulsa Zoo is on a weight-loss journey, shedding pounds like a pro thanks to the staff's customized health management plan.

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Zoo is prioritizing the health and well-being of one of its residents, Hank the elephant, by helping him achieve a healthier weight.

Since Hank’s arrival, the zoo's employees have been hard at work providing the Asian elephant with specialized care. The zoo’s elephant and veterinary teams have collaborated to develop a customized health management plan. This plan includes adjusting Hank's diet, exercise, and overall care routine to ensure he reaches his goal weight and maintains a healthier body.

A healthy weight for Asian Elephants is 7,000–11,000 lbs. When Hank arrived, Zoo officials say he weighed around 16,000 lbs. and has lost 1,700 lbs. so far.

Zoo officials said that individualized care is a cornerstone of their mission, with every animal receiving attention suited to its specific requirements. The Tulsa Zoo invites the community to learn more about Hank’s health journey by watching a video shared on their social media, offering an inside look at the teamwork and dedication involved in caring for such magnificent animals.

