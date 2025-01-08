Numbers Show Historic Matchup With Thunder-Cavs On Wednesday Night

The two teams have a combined 61-9 record. They face off Wednesday in Cleveland at 6 p.m. on ESPN

By: Jeremie Poplin

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers face each other on Wednesday night at 6:00 on ESPN. Currently, Cleveland holds a one game lead over OKC for the race to the best record and home-court advantage in a possible NBA Finals matchup.

The Cavs have won 10 in a row all by at least ten points and OKC is on 15 game winning streak.

Here are a few important facts about this historic regular season matchup:









The Thunder are undefeated against the East The Cavs are undefeated against the West First time two teams started 30-5 or better since 1971-72 via NBA PR Cavs 31-4...only 5 teams in NBA history have had a better start to regular season Both teams on pace to win 70 games





Both teams lead the league in a variety of categories according to The AP

Cleveland leads the NBA in field-goal percentage (.504). Oklahoma City leads the NBA in field-goal percentage defense (.426). Cleveland is second in the league in points per game (122.5). Oklahoma City leads the league in points allowed per game (103.0). Cleveland leads the league in 3-point percentage (.404). Oklahoma City — you guessed it — leads the league in 3-point percentage defense (.327).



