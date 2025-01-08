Numbers Show Historic Matchup With Thunder-Cavs On Wednesday Night

Tuesday, January 7th 2025, 10:18 pm
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers face each other on Wednesday night at 6:00 on ESPN. Currently, Cleveland holds a one game lead over OKC for the race to the best record and home-court advantage in a possible NBA Finals matchup.
The Cavs have won 10 in a row all by at least ten points and OKC is on 15 game winning streak.
Here are a few important facts about this historic regular season matchup:
Both teams lead the league in a variety of categories according to The AP
Cleveland leads the NBA in field-goal percentage (.504). Oklahoma City leads the NBA in field-goal percentage defense (.426). Cleveland is second in the league in points per game (122.5). Oklahoma City leads the league in points allowed per game (103.0). Cleveland leads the league in 3-point percentage (.404). Oklahoma City — you guessed it — leads the league in 3-point percentage defense (.327).
