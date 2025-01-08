$20 Billion Investment In AI, Cloud Services Could Bring Thousands Of Jobs To Oklahoma

DAMAC Properties plans a $20 billion investment in U.S. data centers, including in Oklahoma, potentially creating thousands of jobs and boosting the state's role in AI and cloud technology.

By: MaKayla Glenn

A groundbreaking announcement could bring billions of dollars in investments to Oklahoma and create thousands of new jobs.

President-elect Donald Trump revealed plans for U.S. data centers across eight states, including Oklahoma.

Leading Developer

Hussain Sajwani, founder of DAMAC Properties, announced the company’s ambitious $20 billion investment to support the growing demand for artificial intelligence and cloud services.

Fast-Tracked Development

The Trump administration has promised to expedite environmental permits to streamline these projects.

Governor’s Statement

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt expressed gratitude, saying:

"I’ve traveled to Dubai and throughout Asia to bring investment like this to Oklahoma. This is phenomenal news."

Investment Highlights:

Initial Investment

DAMAC Properties plans to invest $20 billion initially, with the potential to double that amount.

Other States Involved

Data centers are also planned in Texas, Arizona, Ohio, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan and Indiana.

Uncertain Locations

The specific sites in Oklahoma for the data centers have not yet been determined.

This monumental investment not only promises to strengthen Oklahoma's economy but positions the state as a key player in the future of technology and innovation.