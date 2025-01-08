Q&A: The Impact Of Intimate Partner Violence On Pregnant Women

A new CDC study reveals that intimate partner violence affects 1 in 20 pregnant women, leading to serious health risks for both mothers and babies.

By: Autumn Bracey

A new CDC study is showing the impact of intimate partner violence on pregnant women, focusing on its effects on both mothers and their babies.

Domestic violence is a serious issue in Oklahoma due to the state’s high rates. Leaders at Tulsa’s Domestic Violence Intervention Services say pregnancy can make the problem even worse.

Below is information on resources for when women can seek guidance and resources to help.

Q: What does the new CDC study reveal about intimate partner violence (IPV) during pregnancy?

A: The CDC study shows that 1 in 20 pregnant women experience intimate partner violence, with most of the abuse being emotional. This violence can lead to serious consequences such as preterm births, low birth weights, and issues like delayed prenatal care, substance abuse, and depression.

Q: How does pregnancy affect intimate partner violence?

A: Margaret Black, the VP of Clinical Services at Domestic Violence Intervention Services (DVIS), explains that pregnancy can sometimes trigger an increase in violence. Significant life changes during pregnancy can make some abusive situations worse, and the abuse may escalate in severity or become more dangerous.

Q: What impact can intimate partner violence have on a pregnant woman’s health?

A: Women facing IPV during pregnancy are at greater risk for complications such as high blood pressure also known as hypertension.

Q: How can women seek help if they are experiencing abuse during pregnancy?

A: DVIS encourages women to reach out to their OBGYNs or healthcare providers to discuss any concerns they might have about potential abuse. If someone is unsure if they are experiencing IPV, they can ask for guidance. DVIS offers walk-in services throughout the week, as well as a Crisis Line and text line for those who need help outside of business hours.

Q: What should women do if they are unsure whether they are experiencing abuse?

A: According to Margaret Black, even if a woman is unsure, it’s important to ask questions and seek support. "It doesn’t have to be, ‘I’m interested in leaving,’" Black says. "It can just be, ‘I’m curious—is this domestic violence?’"

Q: Where can women find help in Oklahoma?

For additional information on how to use resources, you can visit DVIS.org. The link to the CDC survey can be found HERE.