3 Influencers Share Unique Pizzas In Andolini's Competition

By: News On 6

Three local influencers are showcasing their culinary creativity in a two-month competition hosted by Andolini's Pizzeria, a Tulsa staple known for its handmade pies. Each influencer designed a signature pizza and is leveraging their social media presence to encourage followers to try it.

Tarra Quinn

Known for her food reviews and small business features across Oklahoma, Tarra Quinn (@highitstarra) boasts 40,800 TikTok followers and 8,420 Instagram followers.

Her viral moment began with a food truck review of La Coshi.

Signature Pizza: "I created a pickle pizza because I wanted something different," Quinn said. "It’s topped with pickles, ranch as the base, pancetta, and garlic olive oil. It's unlike anything they currently offer, and every pickle lover deserves to have a pickle pizza option."

Quinn says Andolini's is a Tulsa staple because of its longevity in the community.

Tulsa Bite

The popular Instagram food page @tulsabite, with 40,500 followers, posts mouth-watering dishes from hidden gems to popular restaurants around Tulsa, occasionally offering behind-the-scenes looks at local eateries.

Their first viral post featured a local burger truck that was only open one day a week.

Signature Pizza: "The pizza I created includes my favorite cup and charr pepperonis, these small pepperonis have the perfect amount of crisp and flavor," they say. "I love a bit of a spicy kick so I added pickled jalapenos. I also added peppadew peppers for some sweetness."

Tulsa Bite says Andolini's truly puts a lot of love into their pies and has a passion for creating great pizzas.

Stephen Hester

With over 58,000 TikTok followers and a presence on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, Stephen Hester (@the918agent) is a prominent voice in showcasing Tulsa experiences.

His viral moment began with his burger quest videos, starting at OMG Lounge in Owasso, where he introduced the phrase, "On my quest to find the best hamburger in Oklahoma."

Signature Pizza: "I crafted a white pizza with a base of fried onions, honey, and a gourmet bacon topping," Hester said. "It's absolutely delicious—unique, balanced, and memorable."

Hester says Andolini's represents the heart of Tulsa and brings people together over incredible food.

Why Andolini’s?

Each influencer emphasized Andolini’s role as a local favorite. From its New York-style slices to community engagement, the restaurant has become synonymous with Tulsa’s culinary identity.

The winner of the competition will have their pizza added to the Andolini’s menu permanently, giving Tulsans another reason to celebrate their vibrant food scene.

