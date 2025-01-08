Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Celebrates Literacy In Tulsa County

Country music star Dolly Parton, who turns 79 next Sunday, is being celebrated for more than her legendary music career. Parton is also the founder of Imagination Library, a free book-gifting program that has provided more than 300,000 books to children in Tulsa County. News On 6's Alyssa Miller had more on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

By: Alyssa Miller

-

Country music star Dolly Parton, who turns 79 next Sunday, is being celebrated for more than her legendary music career. Parton is also the founder of Imagination Library, a free book-gifting program that has provided more than 300,000 books to children in Tulsa County.

The program, launched in 1995, was inspired by Parton’s desire to help children succeed after witnessing her father’s struggle with illiteracy.

“Dolly’s father actually could not read, and Dolly felt that that really held him back from reaching his full potential,” said Becca Harrison with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. “She never wanted another child to have that experience.”

Imagination Library sends free books to children every month from birth until their fifth birthday.

“As soon as they’re born, you’ll have 60 books by the time they graduate out of the program,” Harrison said.

Devin Pitts, whose 1-year-old son Calvin is enrolled in the program, says the monthly deliveries have been a blessing for her family.

“We’ve been getting books every month since he was born, and I just really love this program,” Pitts said.

Pitts says her son loves reading and often brings her the same book multiple times a day.

“Storytime is so precious with your little one, and I wanted to have a lot of variety of books for him at bedtime, and now thanks to Dolly Parton, we have more than enough,” Pitts said.

Harrison emphasized that reading is a critical tool for early literacy and future academic success.

“Reading to your child, reading with your child, even just having books in the home is a great way to build early literacy,” Harrison said.

Through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, families are building home libraries and creating treasured moments during storytime.

The Tulsa City-County Library is hosting events throughout the week, inspired by Parton’s Imagination Library program, which mails free books to children under five to promote early literacy. Families attending story times can participate in crafts, including making party hats, and learn how to sign up for the Imagination Library.

The week culminates with a birthday bash on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Gathering Place’s Williams Lodge from 2 to 4 p.m. The celebration will include cupcakes, face painting, photo opportunities, and more story times in a cozy indoor setting.

For more details or to register for the Imagination Library, visit TulsaLibrary.org/Imagination-Library.

Storytime Schedule:

Wednesday, January 8 at 10:30 am - Collinsville Library

Monday, January 13 at 10:30 am - Broken Arrow Library

Tuesday, January 14 at 3:45 pm - Kendall Whittier Library

Wednesday, January 15 at 10:30 am - Zarrow Regional Library

Thursday, January 16 at 10 am - Tulsa Airport

Thursday, January 16 at 11 am - Herman and Kate Kaiser Library

Friday, January 17 at 10:30 am - Judy Z. Kishner Library