'Good To Be Back Home:' Tulsa Oilers Open Big Homestand This Weekend As The 'Route 66 Blue Whales'

By: Scott Pfeil

As the old saying goes, there's no place like home, and that's exactly where the Tulsa Oilers are this weekend for the first time in nearly three weeks, as the club prepares to make a postseason push.

"It's nice to come back home," says head coach Rob Murray.

The Tulsa Oilers were back in familiar territory on Wednesday morning, holding a one-hour practice session at the BOK Center. The Oilers are coming off a grueling two-and-a-half week, six-game road trip to Lake Tahoe and Rapid City, South Dakota.

"Feels really good being back at a place you're comfortable with. You know the ice, you know the boards, you know everything. Guys got their routines, their workout schedules stuff, and their recovery stuff. It's just good to be back at home and sleep in your own bed," says forward Tyler Poulsen.

With 32 games under their belts, the Oilers are in fourth place in the ECHL's Mountain Division, just five points behind division leader Kansas City.

"It's a lot easier to make a climb when you're that close. And a lot of good things have to happen and you have to go on a winning streak, and win a lot of games. But we are in position to do that and I love where we are right now."

And that climb starts now, as the team plays six of its next seven games at home. As the club nears the midway point of the season, the Oilers have a better record on the road than at home. That's a trend head coach Murray looks to change.

"You know if I had a magic potion for that, I wish I could use it. We are a game over 500 at home, you should be better than that. I'll admit to that. But as long as we're winning games, whether it be at home or away, and to your point, we need to establish a better home record than what we have this season."

This will also be a big weekend for the team for a different reason. The club will be rebranded the "Route 66 Blue Whales" for the Friday and Saturday night games. The rebrand pays tribute to the Mother Road, Route 66, which was officialized one year before the Oilers first season in 1928, and the Blue Whale of Catoosa, one of the famous landmarks along the historic stretch of highway.

"It's pretty cool to wear special jerseys like that. There's a lot of good ones that we do have that are meaningful. I've seen the logo, they do look pretty cool. I do like it. It looks pretty sweet," says forward Tyler Poulsen.

The Route 66 Blue Whales hit the ice for the first time Friday night right here at the BOK Center. The puck drops at 7:05.