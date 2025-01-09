Tulsa Symphony Orchestra Continues Classics Series At PAC

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, led by guest conductor Maestro James Bagwell, will perform its third concert in the Patti Johnson Wilson Classics Series on Saturday at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

By: News On 6

-

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, led by guest conductor Maestro James Bagwell, will present its third concert in the Patti Johnson Wilson Classics Series on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

The performance begins at 7:30 p.m., with a free pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m. in the Westby Pavilion. The talk offers attendees the chance to hear insights from the conductor and ask questions.

The orchestra also presents Sunday matinee performances through its Symphony Sessions series at the University of Tulsa’s Lorton Performance Center.

Now in its 19th season, the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra has become a cornerstone of the city’s cultural scene. This year’s Classics Series features a different world-class conductor for each performance.

In addition to the series at the PAC, the symphony offers other engaging events, including the "101 Unplugged" series at the Hardesty Arts Building, which pairs chamber music with an intimate setting and a Q&A session. The next "101 Unplugged" concert is scheduled for Feb. 14.

Tickets for the concert are available at TulsaSymphony.org, the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra Box Office at 918-584-3645, or the Tulsa PAC Box Office.

Follow Tulsa Symphony Orchestra on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Spotify, and YouTube for updates and behind-the-scenes content.