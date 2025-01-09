Student Art Shines At Tulsa Gallery After Summer Arts Institute

Fifteen high school students' artwork from the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute is now on display at Tulsa's 101 Archer Gallery through Feb. 28.

By: Alyssa Miller

Fifteen local high school students who attended the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute in 2024 now have their artwork on display at the University of Tulsa's 101 Archer Gallery in the Tulsa Arts District.

The exhibit features pieces created during the prestigious two-week program, which brought together talented young artists from across the state to learn from top instructors.

The gallery showcases a variety of art forms, including painting, drawing, and photography, all inspired by prompts that encourage creativity and exploration.

The Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute takes place in the Quartz Mountain area, offering participants the chance to focus on their craft while surrounded by natural beauty and like-minded peers. Students work alongside professionals in fields like dance, orchestra, and visual arts, making it a holistic creative experience.

For these young artists, seeing their work displayed in a professional gallery is both a culmination of their efforts and a launchpad for future aspirations.

The exhibit is open to the public through Feb. 28 from Noon to 5 p.m. Visitors can stop by 101 East Archer Street to experience the creativity and dedication of these emerging artists.