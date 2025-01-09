Steinway Pianos: A Legacy Of Craftsmanship And Sound In Tulsa

Steinway & Sons continues its legacy of exceptional craftsmanship in Tulsa, offering high-end pianos like the Spirio Player Piano, which remains a symbol of quality and musical expression.

By: News On 6

Steinway & Sons, known for its exceptional craftsmanship, continues to captivate music lovers with its iconic pianos, including the Spirio Player Piano. These instruments, handmade in New York and Germany, have been a symbol of quality for over 170 years.

Derek Lynch, a Tulsa Sales Consultant and professional musician, explained the history behind the company, which was founded by Henry Steinway in 1853. Originally from Germany, Henry Steinway began crafting pianos after migrating to the U.S. following personal tragedies.

Tulsa is home to one of the 60 showrooms in the U.S. offering Steinway pianos, and it has become a hub for those seeking a truly remarkable musical experience. The Spirio Player Piano, priced at $189,000, is one of the company’s most sought-after models, known for its ability to capture 1,000 increments of dynamics for unmatched expressiveness.

The demand for these instruments continues to grow, with enthusiasts drawn to their extraordinary sound and playability. Despite their high price, the connection musicians feel when playing a Steinway remains unparalleled, solidifying the brand's place at the forefront of piano craftsmanship.