How The City Of Tulsa Responds To Snow

The City of Tulsa is in the middle of a full force snow response and that means every truck is out and they will be until the streets are clear.

By: News On 6, Emory Bryan

Their work started at 2 a.m. on Thursday with a saltwater pretreatment and then when the snow started, the city started spreading salt and plowing streets and bridges where snow is accumulating.

The guy in charge of clearing all this up says the warm ground temperature will help them.

"That's our goal, is to try and get the streets opened up where the traffic can move efficiently within 24 hours of the event ending," said Tim McCorkell with the City of Tulsa. And that's the other thing with ice. I mean, if you have ice, sometimes that's not possible, especially if it stays really cold out. But we're supposed to get some little bit warm weather up above freezing, so we should be in good shape."

McCorkell believes that with the warm ground temperatures, they'll be able to get ahead of this, and it won't take the full 24 hours to clear it up.

They will be plowing overnight, and then once they get the snow plowed away, especially with these dropping temperatures, they're expecting some ice. So they will spread salt until the roads are clear, and they believe that will be early tomorrow as long as the forecast sticks and the snow stops overnight. They will be spreading salt throughout the night, but most importantly, they'll stay on the job until the streets are clear.