City Crews Work Overnight To Clear Roads In Tulsa

City crews in Tulsa are working around the clock to clear snow-covered roads, with officials urging caution on ramps, hills, and areas near plows.

City of Tulsa Street Maintenance Manager Tim McCorkell shared updates on road-clearing efforts following heavy snowfall.

Crews’ Work Schedule and Road Conditions

Crews began work at 2 a.m. and have been working continuously. Crews are: plowing snow and applying salt to improve traction. Drivers should exercise caution, especially on hills like the area near 61st and Sheridan and 71st and Yale Warmer ground temperatures and sunlight are expected to help melt snow.

“Once the sun breaks, I think we’re going to get a good melt-off because the ground temperature is kind of helping melt on the roadways with that salt,” McCorkell said.

Road Responsibilities

City Crews: Maintain arterial roadways and areas near hospitals. ODOT: Responsible for highways, including on and off ramps.

“When you’re getting on that ramp, you really need to slow down because you’re making a turn, and your car can slide pretty easy,” McCorkell explained.

Travel Tips for Drivers

Avoid unnecessary travel if possible. If travel is necessary, use vehicles with four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive for better traction.

Slow down when:

Approaching ramps. Transitioning from highways to curves. Going up and down hills.

Safety Around Snowplows

Stay back from snowplows and salt trucks to give them room to operate. Avoid passing plows, as sudden movements of the plow can create hazards. Passing a working plow is illegal and could result in a ticket.

“It is illegal to pass the snowplows while they’re working,” McCorkell noted.

City crews will continue their work throughout the day. Drivers are encouraged to remain cautious and patient as road conditions improve.