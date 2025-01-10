City Crews Work Overnight To Clear Roads In Tulsa

Friday, January 10th 2025, 6:23 am
City of Tulsa Street Maintenance Manager Tim McCorkell shared updates on road-clearing efforts following heavy snowfall.
“Once the sun breaks, I think we’re going to get a good melt-off because the ground temperature is kind of helping melt on the roadways with that salt,” McCorkell said.
“When you’re getting on that ramp, you really need to slow down because you’re making a turn, and your car can slide pretty easy,” McCorkell explained.
Avoid unnecessary travel if possible. If travel is necessary, use vehicles with four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive for better traction.
“It is illegal to pass the snowplows while they’re working,” McCorkell noted.
City crews will continue their work throughout the day. Drivers are encouraged to remain cautious and patient as road conditions improve.
