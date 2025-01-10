City Of Tulsa Prioritizing Main Streets For Snow Removal

The City of Tulsa is clearing main streets first, with plans to address residential areas based on traffic and road conditions as snow removal efforts continue.

By: MaKayla Glenn

The City of Tulsa is focusing its snow removal efforts on clearing main streets before addressing residential areas. Crews will prioritize neighborhoods based on traffic volume and road steepness once primary routes are deemed safe for travel.

Riverside Drive

Overnight snowfall has left roads and trails across Tulsa covered with thick snow.

Along Riverside Drive, snowplows have cleared the main roadway, but conditions remain hazardous.

Drivers are urged to proceed with caution as patches of ice are still present.

Neighborhoods

In neighborhoods such as the area near 61st Street and Yale Avenue, conditions are more challenging.

Snow covering parking lots and side streets makes travel difficult.

Snowplows and trucks spreading brine and salt have been seen working in these areas to improve safety.

Take Caution

Drivers should be mindful of emergency vehicles, particularly near facilities such as St. Francis Hospital, where EMSA units are navigating snow-covered streets.

Residents are encouraged to allow extra time for travel and take precautions to avoid icy patches.