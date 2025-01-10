Where To Watch Texas and Ohio State In The Cotton Bowl

The winner advances to play Notre Dame in the College Football National Championship Game.

Two of the biggest and winningest programs in college football will meet for only the 3rd time in history as 5-seed Texas plays 8-seed Ohio State with a trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship against Notre Dame on the line. The last time these two teams met was the 2009 Fiesta Bowl with Texas winning 24-21.





Can Texas Defend Against The Passing Game?

Jeramiah Smith the Freshman second-team All-American is a problem for everyone. One of the most dynamic players in college football this year has 70 receptions for 1,224 yards and 14 touchdowns, including 4 in the playoffs so far. Emeka Egbuka has 10 touchdown catches of his own to go with 70 catches, creating one of the best duos in the country. Texas statistically has one of the best pass defenses in the country, but has had trouble giving up big plays as of late. The Longhorns have given up 12 plays of over 20 yards in the last two games, including massive plays in the 4th qtr against Arizona State in the Peach Bowl.

Will The Texas Run Game Show Up?

Texas will need to run the ball to give Quinn Ewers the ability to also operate the passing game. Texas has been able to run against almost every opponent on the schedule this year outside of two... Georgia and Arizona State. Georgia produces one of the best run-stopping units in the country routinely and Arizona State was the best defense against the run in the Big 12 this season. Texas has to find a way to be able to balance its attack with the run after averaging less than 2 yards per carry against both.

How to watch the Cotton Bowl live

Tonight: Friday, Jan. 10 | Time: 6:30 p.m.

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

