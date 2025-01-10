How To Shovel Safely: 5 Tips For Clearing Snow

After 7 inches of snow in Broken Arrow, Tom Moyes helped his neighbors clear their driveways. Stay safe while shoveling snow with these tips.

By: Ryan Gillin

Many people who live in Broken Arrow are cleaning up the roadways in their neighborhoods after receiving 7 inches of snow.

Tom Moyes, a Broken Arrow resident, decided to take it upon himself to clear the driveways and paths of his neighbors.

“We are helping our neighbors to get dug out from this,” Moyes said. “I am sure they would do the same for us if they were able."

Shoveling is not only a kind gesture but also good exercise. Here are a couple of tips from the Mayo Clinic to stay safe while shoveling:

1. Pace Yourself

Take breaks if you need to and make sure to have water on hand.

2. Dress Appropriately

Wear layers of clothing and protect your hands, feet, and face during colder temperatures.

3. Watch Your Footing

Snow and ice create slick conditions. Be careful so you don’t fall and injure yourself.

4. Protect Your Back

Don’t pick up too much snow at once. Try to bend at the knees instead of the back when lifting snow.

5. Have Your Phone Nearby

In case of an emergency, have your phone handy to dial 911.