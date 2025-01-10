How To Shovel Safely: 5 Tips For Clearing Snow

Friday, January 10th 2025, 4:11 pm
Many people who live in Broken Arrow are cleaning up the roadways in their neighborhoods after receiving 7 inches of snow.
Tom Moyes, a Broken Arrow resident, decided to take it upon himself to clear the driveways and paths of his neighbors.
“We are helping our neighbors to get dug out from this,” Moyes said. “I am sure they would do the same for us if they were able."
Shoveling is not only a kind gesture but also good exercise. Here are a couple of tips from the Mayo Clinic to stay safe while shoveling:
Take breaks if you need to and make sure to have water on hand.
Wear layers of clothing and protect your hands, feet, and face during colder temperatures.
Snow and ice create slick conditions. Be careful so you don’t fall and injure yourself.
Don’t pick up too much snow at once. Try to bend at the knees instead of the back when lifting snow.
In case of an emergency, have your phone handy to dial 911.
