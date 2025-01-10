'Upgrading The Standard Of The Expectations:' FC Tulsa's New GM Caleb Sewell Talks Club's Future

FC Tulsa has appointed Caleb Sewell as its Sporting Director and General Manager ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season. Players report starting next week.

By: Scott Pfeil, News On 6, Jeremie Poplin

FC Tulsa has appointed Caleb Sewell as its Sporting Director and General Manager ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season. Sewell joins the club after leading Memphis 901 FC to top-four finishes for three consecutive years, the only team to do so in the past five years.

News On 6 had an opportunity for a one-on-one interview session with Caleb.

Who is Caleb Sewell?

A native of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Sewell’s successful tenure at Memphis 901 FC solidified his reputation as a top executive. He helped recruit multiple USL Championship All-League players and contributed to seven All-League selections. His leadership helped Memphis achieve notable success, including a second-place finish in the Eastern Conference in his first season, as well as top-four finishes in 2023 and 2024.

Sewell’s success comes from his own distinguished playing career. A former MLS goalkeeper for New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC, he reached two MLS Cup Finals and spent six years in Portugal's Primeira Liga. He also served as a player-coach for Toronto FC II in 2021 before retiring from professional play.

Excitement Level To Get Started

"Wanted to get here as quick as I could, super exciting, everything's moving 100 miles an hour, but all in the right direction and giving us a chance to make the right moves and get to know the staff and really get in the same room as we hunker down together. Super excited, really, really cool project, a lot of potential here and really looking forward to see we can build out."

Why Tulsa?

"Firstly, the ownership group. I know how much they back the club and they're investing and trying to really push this forward, and that for me is critical in this role, right? Because obviously, you need backing. The second piece was the infrastructure. Obviously, we're standing in a building [Titan Sports Complex] that's phenomenal, and this is home for us and everybody's under the same building now in terms of the offices. So for me, that was key, and then just from being around the league and from the outside looking in, you can kind of see the potential. I just thought, perhaps it's not really been put together, the dots and you see that little bit on the field in terms of results and so on. I think the last three years if we're being honest, probably come underneath the expectations of what ownership have wanted. I think there's a really clear window of opportunity here. We can turn that around and my expectations are that's no longer the case, and we're moving in and up the table and definitely into the playoffs."



