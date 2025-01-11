Komets Score 3 Unanswered Goals To Beat The 'Blue Whales' In Overtime, 3-2

Despite the loss, the Blue Whales still picked up a point and remain in 4th place in the ECHL's Mountain Division.

Saturday, January 11th 2025, 2:26 pm

By: Scott Pfeil


Tulsa, OK -

The Tulsa Oilers, who are rebranded as the Route 66 Blue Whales for Friday and Saturday, dropped the opening game against the Fort Wayne Comets 3-2 in overtime on Friday night at the BOK Center.

Mike McKee opened the scoring for the Route 66 Blue Whales in the 1st period, hammering a caromed shot from the left-wing wall past Connor Unger with 1:22 remaining in the opening period.

Olivier Dame-Malka extended the Whales’ lead to 2-0 with his second goal in his last three outings, coming 6:54 into the middle frame. 

Odeen Tufto started off the Komets’ comeback with 5:09 remaining, ripping a power-play one timer into the top of the net. Jack Dugan leveled the game with 2:41 left in regulation, finishing off a rebound at high speed to force overtime. 

Alex Swetlikoff finished off the game 3-2, scoring 2:54 into the extra frame. Tufto set the goal up, giving the forward a point on all three Fort Wayne goals. 

Despite the loss, the Blue Whales still picked up a point and remain in 4th place in the ECHL's Mountain Division. 

The same two teams hit the ice again at the BOK Center on Saturday night. The puck drops at 7:05 pm.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 11th, 2025

May 1st, 2024

January 26th, 2024

September 23rd, 2022

Top Headlines

January 12th, 2025

January 12th, 2025

January 12th, 2025

January 12th, 2025