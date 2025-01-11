Komets Score 3 Unanswered Goals To Beat The 'Blue Whales' In Overtime, 3-2

Despite the loss, the Blue Whales still picked up a point and remain in 4th place in the ECHL's Mountain Division.

By: Scott Pfeil

The Tulsa Oilers, who are rebranded as the Route 66 Blue Whales for Friday and Saturday, dropped the opening game against the Fort Wayne Comets 3-2 in overtime on Friday night at the BOK Center.

Mike McKee opened the scoring for the Route 66 Blue Whales in the 1st period, hammering a caromed shot from the left-wing wall past Connor Unger with 1:22 remaining in the opening period.

Olivier Dame-Malka extended the Whales’ lead to 2-0 with his second goal in his last three outings, coming 6:54 into the middle frame.

Odeen Tufto started off the Komets’ comeback with 5:09 remaining, ripping a power-play one timer into the top of the net. Jack Dugan leveled the game with 2:41 left in regulation, finishing off a rebound at high speed to force overtime.

Alex Swetlikoff finished off the game 3-2, scoring 2:54 into the extra frame. Tufto set the goal up, giving the forward a point on all three Fort Wayne goals.

Despite the loss, the Blue Whales still picked up a point and remain in 4th place in the ECHL's Mountain Division.

The same two teams hit the ice again at the BOK Center on Saturday night. The puck drops at 7:05 pm.