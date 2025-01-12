Q&A: What To Know About Tulsa’s First Cat Café And Its Adoptable Cats

Don’t Stress Meowt Cat Cafe’s first Tulsa location offers drinks, adoptable cats, and a Cat Lounge for visitors to enjoy.

By: Eden Jones

-

The cat's out of the bag — Tulsa’s first-ever cat café is officially open. Don't Stress Meowt Cat Cafe now has a second location in Tulsa after finding success in Oklahoma City.

The Tulsa location is even bigger and provides a wide range of food and drinks as well as boarding and grooming.

Q: What even is a cat café?

A: It's a different type of coffee shop. Don't Stress Meowt owner Adam Fitzpatrick says it's a place where you can unwind and have a drink while shopping for merchandise or focusing on work — all while in the company of more than 30 cats. The cats are in the "Cat Lounge," a separate enrichment space designed to socialize them and give them comfort before finding their forever home. Almost all the cats are available for adoption.

"We’re a full-service coffee shop, so anybody can come by for drinks, we have coffee, chai, “meowchas” is what we call them, refreshers, teas … all the stuff," Fitzpatrick said.

Q: Why open a location in Tulsa?

A: Fitzpatrick says Tulsa’s definitely been coming for a long time, and he wanted to make another location because of all the support he's seen from Green Country toward his Oklahoma City cat café.

“They’ve been so good to us during our time in Oklahoma City, making that hour and half, 2-hour drive to Oklahoma City just to come visit us,” he said.

Q: Do you need a reservation?

A: The café is always open, but the Cat Lounge times are hourlong sessions at $15 per hour, for people of all ages. To get started, guests need to book their hourly session online. Walk-ins are welcome but based on availability. The Cat Lounge can only accommodate 8 people per hour — unless you book a private party experience.

Q: How do I adopt a cat I love?

A: Over 300 cats have been adopted from Don't Stress Meowt's OKC location. It has partnered with Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue for its Tulsa location. If you think you found your new best friend, you must apply through the SPACAR website. The rescue does not allow same-day adoptions.

To see all the cats available at SPACAR, CLICK HERE.