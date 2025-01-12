Who Is Bass Reeves? Muskogee Museum Unveils New Statue Honoring His Life And Service

A Muskogee museum unveiled a statue of Bass Reeves, honoring his life and legacy.

By: Jayden Brannon

Who is Bass Reeves?

Bass Reeves is a legendary lawman in Indian Territory. He was born into slavery in 1839 and escaped during the Civil War. In 1875, Reeves became a Deputy U.S. Marshal.

Why is he significant?

Reeves is a significant historical figure not only for his service but due to the fact he was one of the first African Americans to become a U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River. He spent 32 years as a deputy marshal, exceeding the average time of only five years, and arrested thousands of individuals, including his son.

"He was well known to have arrested his own pastor because the pastor was selling bootleg liquor as a fundraiser for the church," said Bass Reeves historian Jonita Mullins.

What is his tie to Muskogee, Oklahoma?

Reeves spent much of his career in Oklahoma as a marshal in Indian Territory. When Oklahoma achieved statehood in 1907, Reeves joined the Muskogee Police Department as an officer. He died in his home in Muskogee in 1910.

"We're just proud of Bass here in Muskogee, and we hope that everyone in Oklahoma will be proud of him because he's one of those Oklahoma Originals," Mullins said.

Why did they create a statue after Reeves?

Historians at the Three Rivers Museum in Muskogee say it's part of a mission to remember the legacy Bass Reeves left behind, in Indian Territory and in Muskogee. Historians of Bass Reeves said this statue honors Reeves' life and service.

"He was ignored because he was black, and people of color were marginalized for year and years and years, and so it's a point of pride for us here in Muskogee to acknowledge this man who overcame a lot," said Mullins.

How can I learn more about Bass Reeves?

The Three Rivers Museum hosts a Bass Reeves Western Celebration each year. It includes an interactive history tour, a dinner, and more to help learn about the life and legacy of Bass Reeves. The 2024 celebration will be held on the fourth weekend in June. More information about the celebration can be found at HERE.