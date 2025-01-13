'How Do You Console Someone When They Lose That Person:' A Green Country Wife Remembers Husband Who Died In Crash

A Green Country wife is remembering her husband who was killed in a crash, leaving behind her and their sons.

By: News On 6, Chloe Abbott

A life changed in an instant

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Isaac Vanover was driving on State Highway 28A and North/ South 4230 Road near Foyil. When troopers say that just before 4 P.M. Isaac was killed in a car crash involving a school bus.

Troopers say the bus driver and all 17 students from Sequoyah public schools survived without any injuries.

OHP says this crash is still under investigation.

Moments before the impact

Abbey Vanover says she was on the phone with her husband, Isaac, right before the car accident.

She says they were planning their son's first birthday at the end of January.

"We had picked a theme, but we hadn't settled on decorations, and we had a date, but I don't know if I can do it," said Abbey.

When Isaac was on his way home from work last Wednesday, Abbey and their son were waiting for him at 5 p.m. and when he didn't come home, she thought it was unusual.

"I checked his location on Find My, and it said he was still in Chelsea, and I thought it was a mistake," said Abbey.

Then Abbey says she checked Isaac's iPad, and there was a message from his phone that it detected a crash.

Shortly after an OHP trooper confirmed Isaac died.

Abbey said, "I remember the officer showing up and trying to give me condolences but how do console someone when they lose that person."

Finding Strength Amidst Sorrow

Isaac leaves behind two sons, Dawson, 9, and Castiel, 11-months-old, and a stepson named Tweeder.

His sister, Shelby Tinkey, said Isaac loved his sons.

"From the day Dawson Jacob was born, and the day that he met Abbey and she had son Tweeder, and the moment Castiel was born, I mean he was wrapped, I mean that was his entire world," said Shelby.

Abbey is dedicated to honoring Isaac by giving his sons the life Isaac would want for them.

"By doing the best I can for our kids because me and them meant the most to him, and he would want them to be happy and have good lives, and that's all I can do."

How you can help the Vanovers

To help the Vanovers, CLICK HERE.