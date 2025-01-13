Tulsa's Ian Smikle Selected As AAC Freshman Of The Week

Smikle averaged 7.0 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 75% from the field in two Tulsa wins over UTSA and Charlotte.

By: News On 6, Jeremie Poplin

Tulsa forward Ian Smikle was named American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week for the second time this season, the league announced Monday. He previously won the award on December 23.

Smikle averaged 7.0 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 75% from the field in two Tulsa wins over UTSA and Charlotte. He posted 8 points and 10 boards in a comeback win over UTSA, then added 6 points, 10 rebounds, an assist, and a steal in Sunday’s victory over Charlotte. Smikle now leads the team in rebounding with 6.2 per game.

Graduate guard Dwon Odom earned Honorable Mention honors after averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 7.5 assists. Odom shot 65% from the floor, recording 11 points and 10 assists in the win over UTSA and 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists in the Charlotte game, where he shot 71.4%.

Tulsa will have a midweek bye before facing South Florida in Tampa on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.