Odom's 22 Lead Tulsa Past Charlotte 69-63

Dwon Odom scored 22 points as Tulsa beat Charlotte 69-63 on Sunday.

Odom also contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Golden Hurricane (8-9, 2-2 American Athletic Conference). Keaston Willis scored 11 points, going 3 of 9 (3 for 8 from 3-point range). Jared Garcia added 11 points.

The 49ers (7-10, 0-4) were led in scoring by Nik Graves, who finished with 19 points. Kylan Blackmon added 18 points for Charlotte. Robert Braswell had 10 points.

Tulsa went into halftime leading Charlotte 39-31. Garcia scored 11 points in the half. Tulsa used an 8-0 run in the second half to build a nine-point lead at 61-52 with 6:23 left in the half before finishing off the win.

The games was originally set for Saturday but was rescheduled because of a winter storm that affected Charlotte’s travel schedule.

