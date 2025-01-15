Owasso Public Schools Bond Proposal: What You Need To Know

Owasso Public Schools’ $197.5 million bond proposal aims to address facility upgrades, safety enhancements, and technology needs with the vote set for Feb. 11.

By: MaKayla Glenn, Erin Conrad, News On 6

Q: What is the purpose of the new school bond proposal for Owasso Public Schools?

A: The proposed bond aims to improve facilities, enhance safety and security, and provide updated technology across the district.

Q: What are the major highlights and initiatives apart of the 2025 School Bond Overview?

A: Key projects include:

A brand-new Fifth Grade Center Safe structures at the Seventh Grade Center Safety and security enhancements at each school A new fine arts center and soccer complex Maintenance and upgrades to Owasso High School Elementary Art Roofing repairs at nine sites across the district Four years of annual budget needs for teaching and learning, technology operations and maintenance, and transportation

Q: How much is the bond, and how long will it be funded?

A: The bond consists of two propositions totaling $197.5 million over seven years.

Q: Why is the Fifth Grade Center significant?

A: Superintendent Margaret Coates says the new facility will address space constraints and make room for a full-day pre-kindergarten program, which many families have requested. Coates says moving the 5th grade to a new building next to the 6th Grade Center will provide the space needed at each elementary school for Pre-K students.

Q: What other needs will the bond address?

A: Bond dollars will support annual district needs, such as:

Technology (e.g., Chromebooks, teacher laptops) Maintenance (e.g., HVAC systems, carpeting, and painting)

Q: When and where is the public meeting about the bond?

A: The meeting is on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Owasso Sixth Grade Center.

Q: When is the bond vote?

A: The vote is scheduled for Feb. 11.

How is the community reacting to Owasso's bond proposal?:

“I am an ex-teacher, but I am a realtor right now, and in real estate, I know that people buy where the good schools are, and when people move to town, they're looking for the best education for their kids. And I believe that when you build new buildings that's going to get more people to come here, and more kids will have opportunities in different fields," said Robert Newton. Newton attended Tuesday night's meeting to learn more about what will be included in the bond.

“You know, part of the reason we moved to Owasso was because of the historic tendency of people to support the schools, and that's something that my wife and I feel really strongly about, to support our public schools and have that have the best, the best education that our kids can get,” said Noah Branum. Branum is a parent who attended the meeting to find out more about the bond and says he doesn't mind the increase in ad valorem tax.

Ad Valorem Cost breakdown:

Homeowner of a 350k home would have their property taxes increase by $84 dollars a year/$7 dollars a month. Owners of a 450k house would pay an increase of $109 dollars a year/$9 a month.

More examples like the one above can be found HERE.

For more information about the bond, visit this link.