Tulsa Police Report A 30% Drop in Stolen Guns in Tulsa in 2024

By: Reagan Ledbetter

Tulsa Police say there's been a 30 percent drop in the number of guns stolen in the city in 2024.

Police say they believe that drop has had a big effect on crime being down last year. Police say the biggest problem with stolen guns is they end up in the hands of people who shouldn't have guns or aren't even allowed to have a gun.

Those guns are often used in murders, robberies, and other violence.

By the Numbers:

Police say in 2021, 742 guns were reported stolen in Tulsa. That's more than two a day.

That number dropped to 638 in 2022 and then dropped slightly to 632 in 2023.

In 2024, police say that number dropped to 458.

Responsible Gun Ownership:

The Tulsa Police Department put a big emphasis on bringing down the number of gun thefts in 2024. The department made weekly posts on social media called "Where's Your Gun Wednesday?" to educate people about responsible gun ownership.

"We understand that you can't take your gun into some places. Please lock up your gun the best you can in your car. Get a safe, they are very inexpensive,” said Captain Richard Meulenberg with Tulsa Police.

Police say take your gun out of your car when you get home at night and lock your car. If you do ever have to leave a gun in your car, find a way to secure it. Police also say it is important to know the serial number of your gun, so if it is stolen it can be identified.

Impact on Crime:

Police say often times guns are stolen and then used to commit other crimes. Police say they're also seeing kids stealing guns from cars, carrying them around, and using them to commit crimes.

"It becomes something they use to rob people, to shoot people, to injure people, so if we can keep that tool out of the hands of people who shouldn't have them to begin with, then we are doing so much better in Tulsa,” said Captain Meulenberg.