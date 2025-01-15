Wild Wednesday: Tulsa Zoo Hedgehog Education Program

Wednesday, January 15th 2025, 12:03 pm
Hedgehogs, a fan favorite, often take center stage at the Tulsa Zoo. On this Wild Wednesday, News On 6's Alyssa Miller had the chance to meet Newton, a four-toed hedgehog.
Understanding Hedgehog Behavior
Newton, like other hedgehogs, has sharp-looking quills that are more intimidating than harmful. While the quills can feel slightly pokey when he curls up defensively, they do not cause any real damage.
Newton’s activities during his "hallway time" provide enrichment by allowing him to explore a new space. This simulates natural behaviors such as digging, crawling, and running.
Nocturnal and Solitary Creatures
Hedgehogs are nocturnal animals, meaning they are typically active at night. During their enrichment sessions, these solitary creatures mimic their natural instincts, like exploring and claiming territory.
While it may seem cute to pair hedgehogs, they prefer solitude, especially males.
Education Ambassador Animals
Newton is part of the Tulsa Zoo’s education ambassador program. Unlike animals on exhibit, ambassador animals are used for outreach, visiting schools, libraries, and community centers.
The goal is to connect people with wildlife they might not encounter otherwise while fostering an appreciation for the species.
For more information about the zoo’s programs, visit TulsaZoo.org.
Alyssa joined the News On 6 team as a multimedia journalist in January 2023. Before that, Alyssa anchored 13 NEWS This Morning and told Northeast Kansans stories as a reporter for WIBW-TV. In her four years there, she won several Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards for her anchor and reporter work.
