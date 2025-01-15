Wild Wednesday: Tulsa Zoo Hedgehog Education Program

This week's Wild Wednesday at the Tulsa Zoo features Newton, a four-toed hedgehog.

By: Alyssa Miller

Hedgehogs, a fan favorite, often take center stage at the Tulsa Zoo. On this Wild Wednesday, News On 6's Alyssa Miller had the chance to meet Newton, a four-toed hedgehog.

Understanding Hedgehog Behavior

Newton, like other hedgehogs, has sharp-looking quills that are more intimidating than harmful. While the quills can feel slightly pokey when he curls up defensively, they do not cause any real damage.

Newton’s activities during his "hallway time" provide enrichment by allowing him to explore a new space. This simulates natural behaviors such as digging, crawling, and running.

Nocturnal and Solitary Creatures

Hedgehogs are nocturnal animals, meaning they are typically active at night. During their enrichment sessions, these solitary creatures mimic their natural instincts, like exploring and claiming territory.

While it may seem cute to pair hedgehogs, they prefer solitude, especially males.

Education Ambassador Animals

Newton is part of the Tulsa Zoo’s education ambassador program. Unlike animals on exhibit, ambassador animals are used for outreach, visiting schools, libraries, and community centers.

The goal is to connect people with wildlife they might not encounter otherwise while fostering an appreciation for the species.

For more information about the zoo’s programs, visit TulsaZoo.org.