Oklahoma State falls to 1-4 in Big 12 with loss at BYU

Oklahoma State lost 85-69 to BYU, falling to 1-4 in Big 12; next game against Colorado at home on Saturday.

By: OSU Athletics

Oklahoma State ended its road trip with an 85-69 loss to BYU on Tuesday, dropping to 9-7 overall (1-4 Big 12), while BYU improved to 11-5 (2-3 Big 12).

The Cowboys quickly fell behind after BYU's Keba Keita dunked to give the Cougars a 22-11 lead at the 9:36 mark. BYU extended the advantage to 42-15 by 3:23, with OSU cutting it to 44-20 by halftime. In the second half, BYU opened with a 3-pointer to push the lead to 49-26, but OSU answered with a 22-2 run, pulling within 51-48.

However, BYU responded with an 11-2 stretch, including two 3-pointers from Dallin Hall, to regain control. OSU shot 41% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc, while BYU shot 52% and 43%, respectively. Bryce Thompson and Jamyron Keller led OSU with 15 points each, while Abou Ousmane added 13. Arturo Dean registered four steals.

OSU returns home to face Colorado on Saturday at 2 p.m. CT in Gallagher-Iba Arena.