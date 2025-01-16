$1.2 million grant aims to find solution for Mannford train crossing

Mannford has approved a $1.2 million study to address train crossing delays that can exceed an hour.

By: Cal Day

Some people in Mannford say they are glad to see a study has been approved to find a solution to a train crossing that blocks a major street in town for up to an hour at times. More than $1 million has been set aside for the study.

One man says he has seen traffic at this train crossing back up for as long as an hour. He is hopeful this grant marks the beginning of a solution that works for everyone.

The wait was only a few minutes for drivers when a train passed through Mannford. Jeff Larson knows it could be much worse.

"I know one was 45 minutes, and I know one was well over an hour," he said.

Larson's business sits right next to where the tracks cross on Basin Road. He sees traffic back up almost every day.

"Rush hour in the morning, rush hour in the afternoon, when people come home or go to work in the morning—that's when the problem seems to come."

Larson hopes the $1.2 million grant is just the beginning of better days for the area.

State Rep. Kyle Hilbert (R-Bristow) says he has heard about the concerns.

"I do want to be clear that the funding for the full project is not here yet, but this is the first step," Hilbert said. "This money will pay for design and engineering to create an alternate route around the tracks."

"Trains blocking the track is frustrating for anybody in any part of the state, but it's particularly a problem in this location because you have thousands of people in the Basin. When that road is blocked, there's nowhere for anybody to go," Hilbert said.

Larson has his own idea of what will work best for the area.

"My particular feelings are—a bridge is the only answer. Trains are going to get longer. You can keep pushing your traffic down the road, but you're not solving the problem."

Hilbert says he welcomes anyone with questions or concerns about the intersection to reach out.

He says there will be a better estimate of how much the actual project will cost after the study is finished.