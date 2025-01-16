Cooking classes teach kids culinary skills at Mother Road Market

Planet 1st Catering, led by chefs Mikael Harp and Bill Harris, offers hands-on kids cooking classes at Mother Road Market to teach culinary skills, teamwork, and the joy of cooking with locally sourced ingredients.

By: Brooke Cox

Planet 1st Catering, led by chefs Mikael Harp and Bill Harris, offers two kids-only cooking classes each month at Mother Road Market in Tulsa.

The classes cater to different skill levels: a novice class is typically held on the first Saturday of the month and a master class on the third Sunday. The classes are designed to build cooking skills and foster teamwork through themed recipes.

The Class Experience

The kids' cooking classes at Mother Road Market focus on hands-on instruction, where students actively participate in every step of the process. Emphasis is placed on timing, cooking, and cleanup, with each child taking part in preparing the meal. Harp and Harris, both experienced chefs, have developed a structured approach to teaching, ensuring that students gain valuable skills and have fun in the kitchen.

A Lifelong Passion for Cooking

Harris, who has been cooking for over 25 years, credits his passion to his grandmother's influence. His experience in child nutrition spans more than 15 years, and he finds fulfillment in seeing children discover where food comes from and how to create memorable dishes.

Harp, also with 25 years of professional cooking experience, has been involved in child nutrition for over 10 years. For her, cooking is a labor of love, and she enjoys teaching others to appreciate the art of meal preparation.

A Dedicated Student

Student MacKenzie Fritz has been attending the classes for more than three years. Harris and Harp say she excels in all areas but especially enjoys making pasta from scratch, pies, and vegetarian chili. Fritz has become a dedicated student and shows great enthusiasm for cooking.

What Makes Teaching Special

For both Harp and Harris, the most rewarding aspect of teaching is seeing how students take ownership of their dishes, both individually and as a team. The chefs encourage children to make mistakes, offer gentle corrections, and then celebrate their accomplishments when they present their finished dishes to family members.

