Nintendo Switch 2 announced: What to expect from the next-gen console

Nintendo announces Switch 2 with enhanced features and Mario Kart game; release expected in 2025, more details on April 2.

By: David Prock

-

Nintendo has announced the successor to the Switch, appropriately named the Nintendo Switch 2.

The company announced the new console in a promotional video on Thursday showing off a larger and more powerful iteration than the previous version. Like the original, the Switch 2 is a hybrid console that can be played in handheld mode as well as on television by using a dock, featuring removable Joy-Con controllers. The new version will have a U-shaped kickstand and a second USB-C port.

While no specific release date or price was provided, a 2025 release window was confirmed. The only game showcased for the Switch 2 was a new Mario Kart game.

More information is expected to be revealed during the Nintendo Direct event on April 2, 2025.

On its website, Nintendo confirmed that the Switch 2 will support both physical and digital Nintendo Switch games. However, some titles from the original Nintendo Switch may not be compatible or fully supported on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo plans to share additional details at a later time. Members of Nintendo Switch Online can continue to use the service on the Nintendo Switch 2.