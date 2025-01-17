Man hospitalized after shooting at Tulsa apartment complex

Friday, January 17th 2025, 4:44 am
A man is in the hospital following a shooting at the Apache Manor apartment complex near Apache Street and Harvard Avenue, according to Tulsa Police.
Investigators say the incident began with an altercation among individuals who knew each other.
During the fight, a gun was fired, and one person was shot.
Authorities have detained four individuals involved in the incident and are questioning them.
The victim, an adult male, is reportedly in stable condition at the hospital.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
This is a developing story.
