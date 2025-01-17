Man hospitalized after shooting at Tulsa apartment complex

Tulsa police say a man is in stable condition after being shot during a fight at an apartment complex near Apache St. and Harvard Ave. on Friday morning.

Friday, January 17th 2025, 4:44 am

By: Jonathan Polasek


TULSA, Okla. -

A man is in the hospital following a shooting at the Apache Manor apartment complex near Apache Street and Harvard Avenue, according to Tulsa Police.

Investigators say the incident began with an altercation among individuals who knew each other.

During the fight, a gun was fired, and one person was shot.

Authorities have detained four individuals involved in the incident and are questioning them.

The victim, an adult male, is reportedly in stable condition at the hospital.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story.
Jonathan Polasek joined News On 6 as a multimedia journalist in August of 2022 after working in Midland and Odessa.

