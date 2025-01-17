Dream Meet gymnastics competition honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Aim High Academy’s 11th annual Dream Meet honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy by showcasing gymnastics and leadership values, with over 850 athletes competing at Tulsa’s Cox Convention Center this weekend.

By: MaKayla Glenn

-

Introduction to the Dream Meet

Tulsa nonprofit Aim High Academy is hosting the 11th annual 'Dream Meet' gymnastics competition on Friday, Jan. 17, honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Event at a Glance

More than 850 athletes are competing at the Cox Convention Center, showcasing their skills while paying tribute to Dr. King’s principles of leadership and perseverance.

A Nonprofit With a Purpose

Established in 2007, Aim High Academy offers gymnastics and faith-based mentorship to Tulsa's youth.

Honoring Dr. King’s Legacy

The event celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy through gymnastics, teaching values of leadership and perseverance.

The Dream Award

Each session features the "Dream Award," presented to gymnasts demonstrating character traits Dr. King embodied.

Growing Popularity

The Dream Meet has grown in popularity, drawing athletes from neighboring states, and fostering a positive atmosphere of community and sportsmanship.

Event Schedule & Admission

Friday schedule:

Session 1: USA Xcel Gold — 8 a.m Session 2: USA Level 4 and Xcel Platinum — 11:15 a.m. Session 3: USA Levels 5 & 6 — 2:45 p.m. Session 4: USA Levels 7, 8, 9, & 10 — 6 p.m.

Saturday schedule:

Session 5: USA Xcel Silver — 8:30 a.m. Session 6: USA Level 3 — 11:30 a.m. Session 7: USA Level 2 and Xcel Bronze — 2:45 p.m. Session 8: AAU Xcel Copper & Bronze and Levels 1, 2, and 3 — 6 p.m.

Sunday schedule:

Session 9: AAU Xcel Silver — 8:30 a.m. Session 10: AAU Xcel Platinum & Diamond and Levels 6 & 7 — 12:15 p.m. Session 11: AAU Xcel Gold — 3:15 p.m.

Admission fees:

USA Door (cash or card) is $15 for adults (13 & up), $10 for children (4-12), and free for 4 & under. AAU Door (cash only) is $5 for adults (13 & up), $2 for children (4-12), and free for 4 & under.

Supporting the Next Generation

Proceeds from the event support scholarships for children of all income levels, ensuring access to gymnastics for all.

For more information, visit AimHighGym.org/Dream-Meet.