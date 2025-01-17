Dream Meet gymnastics competition honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Friday, January 17th 2025, 6:25 am
Tulsa nonprofit Aim High Academy is hosting the 11th annual 'Dream Meet' gymnastics competition on Friday, Jan. 17, honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
More than 850 athletes are competing at the Cox Convention Center, showcasing their skills while paying tribute to Dr. King’s principles of leadership and perseverance.
Established in 2007, Aim High Academy offers gymnastics and faith-based mentorship to Tulsa's youth.
The event celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy through gymnastics, teaching values of leadership and perseverance.
Each session features the "Dream Award," presented to gymnasts demonstrating character traits Dr. King embodied.
The Dream Meet has grown in popularity, drawing athletes from neighboring states, and fostering a positive atmosphere of community and sportsmanship.
Proceeds from the event support scholarships for children of all income levels, ensuring access to gymnastics for all.
For more information, visit AimHighGym.org/Dream-Meet.
