Artist spotlight: Jonny Rice brings pets to life on canvas

Jonny Rice is a talented artist specializing in pet portraits, blending his lifelong passion for art with a personal connection to animals to create meaningful, custom works for clients.

By: Brooke Cox

Early Beginnings

Jonny Rice has been an artist for as long as he can remember. Growing up in a family of talented artists, his creative roots run deep.

“I kinda always was an artist,” Rice said.

He honed his craft further by attending art school in Los Angeles and even spent time teaching art.

Painting Pet Portraits

Rice began painting pet portraits in August 2019 and has since been commissioned for 55 portraits and a few murals.

Over nearly six years, this niche has become a defining aspect of his artistic journey.

Image Provided by: Jonny Rice

In addition to pet portraits, Rice runs an Etsy shop called ArtNerdForHire, where he specializes in unique wedding invitations and save-the-dates.

While his pet portraits are listed on Etsy, Rice says most commissions come from word-of-mouth referrals and his social media followers on Instagram and Facebook.

Creating pet portraits has also offered Rice a practical way to monetize his talent.

Image Provided by: Jonny Rice

“It can be tricky making money by selling your art,” he explained.

Unlike traditional art pieces, which might sit unsold in a gallery, he says pet portrait commissions ensure there’s already an interested buyer.

Client Reactions

The responses Rice receives are overwhelmingly positive. “Excitement! Laughter! Sometimes tears,” he shared. “It’s a very positive response every time.”

Image Provided by: Jonny Rice

Connect with Jonny Rice

For those interested in Rice’s work, he can be reached through the following channels:

“Making art is what I want to do with my life,” Rice said. “If you need a portrait, mural, or to hire an artist for any reason, I’d love to talk to you. Follow me on Instagram and send me a message if you have artistic needs.”

Image Provided by: Jonny Rice﻿