Center of Hope expands services during freezing temperatures

The Center of Hope in Tulsa has increased its capacity, opened a warming station, and is providing essential items and meals to assist those in need during freezing temperatures.

By: Jonathan Polasek

-

Temperatures are below freezing, and local shelters are stepping up to help those in need, especially those who may be homeless and are looking to stay out of the cold weather.

The Center of Hope is one place in the Tulsa area that has expanded its capacity to accommodate more people during this cold snap. Here is how the Center of Hope is helping out during this latest cold snap.

Center of Hope Efforts:

They’ve added 40 emergency mats, increasing overnight capacity to about 300 beds. A warming station has been opened for those who need temporary relief from the cold.

Services Provided:

The Center of Hope offers warm food, drinks, and essential items like new gloves, socks, and stocking caps. They ensure that no one leaves empty-handed, offering clothing, blankets, and other items to those in need.

Coordination with Other Shelters:

If the Center of Hope reaches capacity, they will coordinate with other shelters and transport individuals if needed.

Donation Drive: