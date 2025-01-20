Rainbow Girl: Artist advocate, educator, and event producer

Lauren Lunsford, known as Rainbow Girl, has transformed Rainbowland Arts into a dynamic arts business focused on advocating for artists, offering teaching programs, and fostering community engagement in Tulsa.

By: Brooke Cox

-

Lauren Lunsford, known artistically as Rainbow Girl, has cultivated a multifaceted arts business that has evolved significantly over the years.

The Evolution of Rainbowland

In 2002, she founded Rainbowland Studios in Harlem, and in 2011, she transitioned the business to Tulsa, turning an old doctor's office into art studio spaces for local artists to rent.

Due to the financial pressures of the pandemic, Lunsford gradually closed the studio spaces in 2020.

In January 2023, Lunsford took a new direction and rebranded the business as Rainbowland Arts, shifting focus to entertainment and teaching arts.

Image Provided By: Rainbowland Arts

Inspiration for Opening Rainbowland Arts

The decision to evolve into Rainbowland Arts came from Lunsford's desire to provide fair representation for artists in the entertainment and teaching sectors.

"I wanted to represent myself and others in this industry fairly," Lunsford said.

Rainbowland Arts Today

Today, Rainbowland Arts serves as both a creative space for Lunsford and a hub for other artists.

"I contract artists, so they’re not employees," she explained.

Lunsford offers a roster of teaching artists, including face painters, whose classes and services are available through her website.

Image Provided By: Rainbowland Arts

The business has formed partnerships with several prominent clients, including the Tulsa Zoo, Oklahoma Aquarium, Owasso Public Schools, and Tulsa Public Schools, as well as organizations like Life Senior Services, The Zone Academy, and the Philbrook Museum.

Giving Back to the Community

As an artist advocate, Lunsford works to create more equitable opportunities for artists. She is actively involved in attending conferences across the United States to stay on top of the latest trends in entertainment arts, which she brings back to Tulsa.

Image Provided By: Rainbowland Art

Lunsford also collaborates with schools, tribal groups, events, and other organizations to introduce teaching artists into the community.

Past Accomplishments and Contributions

In addition to her work with Rainbowland Arts, Lunsford has a history of producing events. She was the first walk coordinator for Tulsa’s Out of the Darkness walk for suicide prevention and has been recognized for her advocacy, including being named Oklahoma Recycler of the Year in 2008.

She now uses her superhero persona, Rainbow the Recycler, to promote and educate others about recycling.

Connect with Rainbowland Arts

To learn more about Rainbowland Arts and the services offered, visit RainbowlandArts.com.