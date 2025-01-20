Trump Inauguration: Live coverage and key moments from Washington, D.C.

President-elect Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States on Monday in an inauguration ceremony that took place inside the Capitol for the first time in 40 years.

By: Alex Cameron

Trump Sworn In:

Donald Trump returned to power as the 47th president of the United States at 11 a.m. CST on Monday in an inauguration ceremony that took place inside the Capitol for the first time in 40 years. Trump moved the inaugural to the Capitol Rotunda due to concerns about freezing temperatures and harsh winds. Trump's inauguration speech began just after 11:10 a.m.

Carrie Underwood Performs America The Beautiful

Executive Orders

President Trump issued a flurry of executive actions soon after taking office, rolling back Democratic policies on immigration, energy, trade, the federal workforce, and more. Trump's plans include executive orders "unleashing American energy," including actions to undo President Biden's electric vehicle mandate, declare a "national energy emergency," and encourage the excavation of America's natural resources, an incoming White House official told reporters Monday morning.

He also plans to sign a presidential memorandum on inflation.

Who Was There For The Inauguration?

The usual crowd of lawmakers and officials are expected to attend Trump's inauguration, in addition to the four other living presidents — Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and President Biden. Vice President Kamala Harris, who faced off against Trump in the 2024 election, is also expected to attend.

A slate of tech CEOs, including Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Tesla's Elon Musk, Apple's Tim Cook, TikTok's Shou Chew and Google's Sundar Pichai, were also expected to attend Trump's inauguration. The tech titans, many of whom have cozied up to the president-elect in recent months, were slated to sit upon the inauguration dais alongside Cabinet nominees and elected officials, before the ceremony moved indoors.

Schedule:

The Joint Congressional Committee plans the inaugural ceremonies of the president-elect and vice president-elect on Inaugural Ceremonies. Led this year by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, the committee oversees eight events on Inauguration Day:

the procession to the Capitol; the vice president's swearing-in ceremony; the president's swearing-in ceremony; the inaugural address; the honorary departure of the outgoing president and vice president; the signing ceremony, during which the new president signs nominations, memorandums, proclamations or executive orders; the inaugural luncheon; the pass in review, during which the president and vice president review military troops; and the presidential parade, which will take place at Capital One arena in downtown Washington due to the cold.

The theme of this year's ceremonies is "Our Enduring Democracy: A Constitutional Promise."

Oklahomans Attending:

Four members of the Oklahoma Federation of College Republicans are in Washington, D.C., to witness history at the presidential inauguration.

History of Inauguration Day:

Here are some other facts about U.S. presidential inaugurations: