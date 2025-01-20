Broken Arrow rancher gains online fame for calf rescue

A Broken Arrow rancher, Hunter Wagnon, gained online fame for rescuing a calf from a frozen pond, showing his dedication to animal welfare and ranching.

By: Erin Conrad

A Broken Arrow cattle rancher is gaining attention on social media after a family posted a video of him jumping into a frozen pond to save a calf.

The video shows tense moments as cattle rancher Hunter Wagnon breaks through the ice to reach the struggling calf before it stops treading water.

Tense Moments: "Can You Break Me a Way Out?"

In the video, Hunter can be heard asking his brother, who is seen breaking up the ice, "Can you break me a way out?" as he makes his way back through the frigid water in below-freezing temperatures.

"I didn't know how long it had been in there. Neither did my brother. So, time was of the essence. I didn't have time to go get anything," Wagnon said.

Overwhelming Response to the Viral Video

Hunter says the response to the video has been overwhelming.

"Every rancher does this. All my buddies have done it before," he said. "It's a big money loss, but at the same time, we really do love these animals."

A Family Legacy of Ranching and Dedication

Hunter, his brother Conner, and their dad all work the cattle on their family ranch in Broken Arrow. It’s a way of life their dad, Jeff, started more than 40 years ago. Seeing his sons jump into action to save an animal doesn’t surprise him.

"If you knew Hunter and my boys, you'd know they are going to do that," said Jeff Wagnon.

"We all love it. It's a lot of work, but it's one of the most rewarding things to take care of these animals, to be blessed to care for God's creation and to see these little baby calves grow up healthy and strong," Hunter said.

Wagnon Cattle Company is a cow-calf operation that proudly raises animals the traditional cowboy way, using roping and riding techniques.