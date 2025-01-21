Green Country family honors woman a year after she was found dead

A Green Country family is celebrating the life of a Tulsa woman almost one year after she was found dead in the back of her car.

By: Chloe Abbott

-

A Green Country family is celebrating the life of a Tulsa woman almost one year after she was found dead in the back of her car.

Tulsa Police say Cassidy Ritchie was found near Highway 412 between Catoosa and Inola, and her husband of nearly two weeks is accused of murdering her.

How Cassidy Ritchie's family is keeping her memory alive

On Highway 412, you will see a 16-foot cross with Cassidy Ritchie's name on it. Her son says it's to keep her story on people's minds and remind people that there is help for domestic abuse victims.

"For more people to see when they drive by, to say that's where Cassidy Ritchie was there at one point, and we just want to be more of a sign that says we're still thinking of her every day, and we're still going to do whatever we can to keep her name out there," said Joey David, Cassidy's son.

David said he'll never have closure after losing his mother so tragically, but he wants victims of domestic violence to know they're not alone.

"It's cruel that her life was literally stolen from her, and for any other domestic violence victims out there we want to make sure that if they're in any situation they want to get out of there's help for them to reach out," said David.

The Murder of Cassidy Ritchie

2024

Jan 7: Cassidy Ritchie and Chris Morland get married.

Jan 21: Tulsa Police say it was the last day Cassidy Ritchie was heard from, and TPD also believes it was the day she was murdered.

Jan 25: TPD put out an alert about her missing and in danger and posted a picture of her missing car. The suspect, Chris Morland is booked into the Tulsa County jail on a Texas warrant for being a fugitive from justice.

Jan 26: TPD finds Ritchie's damaged car along Highway 412 near Inola after several people saw it.

Investigators looked into the car from the outside but didn't see any evidence of Ritchie.

Investigators asked the suspect, Christopher Morland, if they could search it since he's part owner, but he said no, so they got a warrant.

Jan 27: TPD got a warrant signed by a judge.

Jan 28: TPD finds Ritchie's body in the back of her car.

Feb 5: Chris Morland is charged with Ritchie's murder.

Cassidy's family plans to hold a memorial for her every year to honor her memory.