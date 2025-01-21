Tulsa honors MLK’s legacy at 47th annual parade

Tulsa's 47th MLK Jr. Day parade celebrated Dr. King's legacy, attracting hundreds despite freezing temperatures.

By: Eden Jones

-

Tulsa’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade marched on today, despite the cold weather.

Nothing brings people together quite like a parade.

It’s a chance to celebrate shared values, history, or culture. Today was no exception as hundreds lined the streets of downtown.

For Tulsa’s 46th Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, it was a celebration focused on remembering what the civil rights leader stood for.

These Oklahomans didn’t let the below-freezing temperatures stop them from doing that. Because even in the cold weather, through each step and every smile shared, Dr. King’s message is clear.

The message that was shared decades ago is still in motion today.

Last year’s parade was postponed to February due to the cold. This year, organizers decided to delay it by an hour.

This marks the 47th year for the MLK parade in Tulsa.