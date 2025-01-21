Tulsa Fire Department responds to 2 fires at same house

Tulsa firefighters responded to two fires at the same house within hours, with investigators linking the attic fire to an earlier garage fire.

By: Brooke Cox

Tulsa firefighters were called to a house fire near East 62nd Street and North Utica Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews arrived to find flames in the attic of the home.

Firefighters had previously responded to a fire at the same house Monday night around 9:30 p.m.

According to the homeowner, the second fire originated in the attic.

Investigators believe the first fire, which started in the garage, contributed to the attic fire hours later. No injuries have been reported.