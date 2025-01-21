Whooping cough cases on the rise in the U.S.

Whooping cough cases have surged to their highest levels since 2014, with health experts urging vaccinations and preventative measures to protect vulnerable populations, especially young children.

By: LeAnne Taylor

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. has seen a significant increase in whooping cough (pertussis) cases since mid-December 2024. With over 32,000 reported cases, this marks the highest incidence rate since 2014. Pediatrician Dr. Scott Cyrus shares essential information about the disease and how parents can protect their children.

What Is Whooping Cough?

Whooping cough, scientifically known as Bordetella pertussis, is a highly contagious respiratory disease. It is characterized by severe coughing spasms, where individuals may cough so intensely that they appear to be gasping for breath. The wheezing sound that follows is due to swollen airways. Dr. Cyrus emphasizes that the disease is transmitted through respiratory droplets, making it easy to spread in crowded spaces, much like the flu or COVID-19.

Who Is Most At Risk?

While anyone can contract whooping cough, young children, especially those under six months old, are particularly vulnerable. Babies in this age group may not have received the full course of vaccinations and are at higher risk for severe illness. Adults can also carry the disease and spread it without experiencing the classic cough due to their larger airways. Dr. Cyrus notes that it's important for family members, particularly those in close contact with newborns, to stay up to date on their vaccinations.

Symptoms and Severity

In addition to coughing, typical symptoms of whooping cough include fever and a runny nose, often resembling a common cold. Infants may experience more severe symptoms, leading to hospitalization. Treatment usually involves antibiotics, IV fluids, and oxygen to help reduce swelling in the airways. The severity of the illness varies depending on the individual child.

Vaccination is Key

The primary defense against pertussis is vaccination. Dr. Cyrus stresses the importance of children receiving the DTP vaccine, which has improved over the years. The current vaccine targets only the part of the virus that generates immunity, reducing side effects like high fever. Adults should also receive a Tdap booster every 10 years, which includes protection against pertussis, especially if they interact with young children or work in childcare settings.

Protective Measures

As respiratory illnesses continue to circulate, including the flu, COVID-19, and RSV, Dr. Cyrus urges everyone to take precautions. Frequent handwashing, avoiding close contact with sick individuals, and staying up to date with vaccines can help prevent the spread of pertussis and other contagious diseases.