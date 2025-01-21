Inaugural National Duals Invitational, brings high-stakes D1 wrestling to Tulsa

The inaugural National Duals Invitational, hosted by Oklahoma State at Tulsa’s BOK Center on Nov. 15-16, will feature 16 NCAA Division I wrestling teams competing for over $1 million in prize money.

By: OSU Athletics

The inaugural National Duals Invitational, presented by Paycom, will bring top NCAA Division I wrestling teams to the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Nov. 15-16. With over $1 million in prize money, the event features 16 teams, with the winner earning $200,000. The top 8 teams will receive payouts, and each participating team will receive $20,000 just for attending.

“Hosting this event is a game-changer for D1 wrestling and critical for growing the sport’s fanbase,” said Mike Moyer, Executive Director of the National Wrestling Coaches Association.

Oklahoma State, a 34-time NCAA champion, will host the event, with BOK Center—the site of the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championships—serving as the venue. The tournament is expected to boost Oklahoma’s reputation as a wrestling hub.

“Bringing this prestigious tournament to Oklahoma will elevate our programs and highlight the state’s commitment to wrestling,” said Chad Weiberg, Oklahoma State’s Vice President and Athletic Director.

Paycom’s founder, Chad Richison, expressed excitement about investing in collegiate sports, especially non-revenue generating programs, while Joel Koester of the Tulsa Sports Commission emphasized the event’s importance in further solidifying Tulsa’s position as a wrestling destination.

“We’re thrilled to have the inaugural National Duals Invitational in Tulsa,” said Joel Koester, Tulsa Sports Commission Director of Sports Sales. “This prestigious event further solidifies Tulsa as America’s amateur wrestling hub, and with its history of sustained success, there is no better partner than Oklahoma State. We’re so excited for Oak View Group and the BOK Center to host some of the best collegiate wrestlers in the country and can’t wait for two days of top-level competition.”

Ticket details and the full team roster will be announced by July 15.

