Tulsa pursuit ends in crash near Highway 169

One person was arrested after a pursuit ended in a crash Wednesday morning in Tulsa, police say.

By: Christian Hans

A man is in custody after leading officers on a chase on Wednesday in Tulsa, according to police.

Tulsa Police say Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police attempted to make a traffic stop around 12 a.m., but that driver kept going.

Officers say the driver ran a red light at 61st Street near Highway 169 and crashed into another car.

The other driver was checked out while police arrested the suspect.

No names have been released at this time.