James Beard Award: These Oklahoma restaurants and chefs are in the semifinals

By: Katie Alexander

Several Oklahoma chefs, restaurateurs, and establishments have been named semifinalists for the prestigious 2025 James Beard Awards, recognizing excellence in the culinary industry.

Outstanding Restaurateur:

Elliot Nelson, McNellie’s Group (McNellie’s and others), Tulsa and Oklahoma City, OK

Elliot Nelson, who helms McNellie’s Group, is a semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurateur, with seventeen restaurant concepts and twenty-four locations throughout Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Outstanding Restaurant:

Nonesuch, Oklahoma City, OK

Nonesuch, a critically acclaimed tasting menu restaurant in Oklahoma City, has been named a semifinalist in the Outstanding Restaurant category. Known for its innovative menu and focus on local ingredients, Nonesuch continues to garner national recognition.

Outstanding Chef:

Lisa Becklund, FarmBar, Tulsa, OK

Lisa Becklund, at FarmBar in Tulsa, has earned a semifinalist spot in the Outstanding Chef category. FarmBar is dedicated to providing tasting menus using ingredients from the Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy, along with other local farms.

Best New Restaurant:

Noche, Tulsa, OK

Noche, a downtown Tulsa restaurant, has been named a semifinalist for Best New Restaurant. Known for its innovative Mexican-inspired menu and lively atmosphere, Noche has been staying busy since its opening.

Outstanding Pastry Chef:

Cat Cox, Country Bird Bakery, Tulsa, OK

Cat Cox of Country Bird Bakery in Tulsa has been recognized as a semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef. Cox and Country Bird Bakery strive to source grain and flour from the Heartland to create breads and pastries.

Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service:

Ian Bennett, The Study, Oklahoma City, OK

Ian Bennett is the founder and general manager of The Study in Oklahoma City and has been named a semifinalist for Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service. The Study is a winepub created to be an "cozy, unpretentious place" to enjoy yourself.

Best Chef: Southwest:

Several Oklahoma chefs are in the running for Best Chef in the Southwest region. Among the semifinalists are:

Olivier Bouzerand, Fait Maison, Edmond, OK Tahnee Francis, Naija Wife Kitchen, Oklahoma City, OK Kevin Lee, Birdie's, Edmond, OK Eric Smith, The Crown, Oklahoma City, OK Zack Walters, Sedalia's, Oklahoma City, OK

Nominees will be announced on Wednesday, Apr. 2, with the winners revealed at the annual James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony in Chicago on June 16.