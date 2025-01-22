'Can't win in this league if you play that way:' Cowboys coach Steve Lutz comments on OSU's defense

Arizona scores on 8 of 11 possessions to close the first half, setting the tone for the rest of the game as the Cowboys lost 92-78.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Oklahoma State falls to 2-5 in conference play after a 92 to 78 loss at home to Arizona.

The Wildcats stressed the Cowboy defense shooting 56% from the field on the night.

Caleb Love finishes with 27 on 10 of 17 shooting, including 4 of 9 from three. Love now has over 2,400 career points as Arizona moves to 6-1 in the Big 12.

“Hats off to Arizona, that’s a really good basketball team, especially on the offensive end,” said head coach Steve Lutz. "Caleb Love was fabulous tonight; there’s a reason he’s a preseason first team All-American. He’s a fifth year senior and he showed every bit of it tonight. That’s a team that has a chance to win this league and advance and win a national title. Unfortunately, we weren’t good enough defensively to take advantage of our opportunities tonight.”

Offensively, OSU shot 46% from the floor and scored 78 points in the loss.

"You know I mean that they were holding people in league play I say to .96 points per possession. I don't know the numbers but I'm sure it's gonna be pretty solid other than we turned the ball over," Lutz responded. Every time that we did not turn the ball over and we executed what we wanted, we got the shot that we wanted."

Up Next

OSU at Texas Tech

Jan 26 (Sun) 2:00 ESPN+