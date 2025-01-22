Eric Wedge named Tulsa Drillers new manager

The 10-year MLB veteran and 2007 AL Manager of the Year, will take over as the team’s 24th full-time manager, replacing Scott Hennessey

By: Jeremie Poplin

For the first time in seven years, the Tulsa Drillers will have a new manager. Eric Wedge, a 10-year MLB veteran and 2007 AL Manager of the Year, will take over as the team’s 24th full-time manager, replacing Scott Hennessey, who became the head coach of the Oklahoma City Comets.

Wedge has managed in the majors for a decade, including stints with the Cleveland Indians (2003-2009) and Seattle Mariners (2011-2013), earning 774 career wins.

“I’m thrilled to lead the Drillers and help the team build a successful season,” said Wedge. His managerial career began in 1998 in the minors, where he earned three Manager of the Year awards before being promoted to manage Cleveland.

Wedge led the Indians to an AL Central Division title in 2007, winning AL Manager of the Year. He later managed the Mariners for three seasons.

“We are excited to have someone with Eric’s experience as our new manager,” said Drillers President Mike Melega. “We were fortunate to have Henny as our manager for most of seven seasons, and now we welcome Eric who comes to Tulsa equipped with ten years of MLB managerial experience. It shows the commitment that the Dodgers have to player development, and the Drillers organization is a beneficiary of that commitment.”

Wedge, an All-American catcher at Wichita State, also had a brief MLB playing career with the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies.

He recently coached the Shockers to a 65-61 record from 2020-2022 and has been inducted into 14 halls of fame throughout his career.