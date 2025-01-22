Oklahoma's Own In Focus: Understanding the surge in egg prices

Egg prices in Oklahoma have surged to over $6 per dozen. Inflation is partially behind the rise in costs, but the 2022 avian flu outbreak is still impacting supply.

By: Cal Day

News On 6 is taking a look at how much costs for eggs have risen over the past year, what that means for shoppers, some of the factors causing the increase, and if there are any better signs for consumers on the horizon.

Current Egg Prices

Right now, the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows the average price of a dozen large eggs is more than $6.

That's up more than $2 from last month's average of $4.15, and up more than $4.50 from last January, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The USDA also says the South-Central region, where Oklahoma is located, has some of the highest prices in the country.

Shoppers Sticker Shocked By Eggs

Some grocery shoppers tell us they can't remember ever paying this much for a dozen eggs.

There are plenty of eggs to go around inside the coolers at Oasis Fresh Market. The cost of a dozen eggs is right around the $6 average reported by the USDA.

It's that price tag that is making some shoppers stop in their tracks.

Michael Hanson, a shopper at Oasis Fresh Market, said, "Golley—the WIC-approved is $7.95, that's way higher than it used to be, way more than what we're used to."

Brothers Michael and John Hanson find the costs hard to believe. The rising price of eggs is just another blow to an already-expensive trip to the grocery store.

"We're having to struggle even more and more with the diseases and everything else that's going on with the animals," Michael said. "It just makes it harder on the hard-working man."

Others have also noticed they're paying more.

Curtis Carter, a shopper on disability, said, "I think it's high. It's just way too high; it's ridiculous."

He says his money is spread thin and that he has to develop a strategy when out grocery shopping.

"I changed the amount I normally buy—you've got to do what's in your budget," he said.

The Hanson brothers know they aren't the only ones feeling the burden of paying more. They are hopeful to see costs come down.

"You use eggs to bake and make breakfast for your kids, a bunch of stuff, and you can't afford it," John said.

Impact Of Avian Flu On Egg Prices

An agriculture expert says there are no immediate signs that prices will go back down anytime soon. Inflation is partially behind the rise in costs, but the 2022 avian flu outbreak is still impacting supply.

The USDA says this is the lowest level of egg product stocks since July 2022, and the Oklahoma region has "very light to moderate at best" inventory.

In just the last 30 days, two commercial flocks in Adair County tested positive for avian flu. Nationwide, more than 94 flocks are impacted, affecting more than 15 million birds.

The American Egg Board says around 40 million laying hens died from avian flu over the past year.

Had Hart, a professor of economics and extension economist at ISU, said, "We're short of eggs in the market; that's why prices are high. At the same time, too, we're short of eggs to rebuild the flock as well."

Oklahoma State University Extension's Derrell Peel says there have been outbreaks before, but the 2022 one is one of the largest and most sustained in history. He says prices will likely continue to rise. But we could see a break because the high-demand season is coming to an end.

"There is some seasonality to it," Peel said. "Typically, as we get through the winter and into warmer weather, avian influenza will come down seasonally, so we'll probably get a little bit of a handle on it."

He added, "Even then, it's not clear how much of a break we might see at this point. The industry continues to really struggle to be able to control this high-path avian influenza outbreak."

There could be some relief on the horizon. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced less than a week ago that it will give nearly $600 million to drugmaker Moderna to accelerate development of an avian flu vaccine.